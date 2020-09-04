Paddlers head northwest of Sudbury to rediscover long-lost canoe route
Quest began after Aurora's David Lee found an old map from before the First World War
This week, five women will set out with adventurer David Lee looking for some some lost history.
They're on a canoe trip to rediscover an old route that's not been used in decades. That means bushwhacking through overgrown portages — not unlike the early voyageurs would have done.
This quest began after Aurora's David Lee found a 1914 canoe route map. One particular route sparked his interest — northwest of Sudbury, near the Mississagi River and Russian Lake.
The route would require taking his canoeing experience to an extreme level, but he was all in.
Known as the "passionate paddler" on social media, Lee put out a call to other canoeing enthusiasts to see if anyone wanted to volunteer their time to re-discover and re-open the route.
So far, he's taken two groups up to bushwhack and clear the portages. And on Wednesday, he takes a third group of women from all over Ontario to do more bushwhacking and paddling.
For this trip, Lee says they will establish a trail and put some campsites along the way. They'll likely move 10 to 15 kilometres along the route before heading back.
"My idea is to have a challenge," he said. "I didn't just want to go there and cut a trail."
Lee says it's more than just an adventure — he says the work they do will be a legacy project for the paddling community.
