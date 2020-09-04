Skip to Main Content
Paddlers head northwest of Sudbury to rediscover long-lost canoe route

This week, five women will set out with adventurer David Lee looking for some some lost history.

This coming week, a group of Ontario paddlers will be trekking along crown land northwest of Sudbury to re-open a century-old canoe route. (Submitted/David Lee)

They're on a canoe trip to rediscover an old route that's not been used in decades. That means bushwhacking through overgrown portages — not unlike the early voyageurs would have done. 

This quest began after Aurora's David Lee found a 1914 canoe route map. One particular route sparked his interest — northwest of Sudbury, near the Mississagi River and Russian Lake. 

The paddlers will be starting at Mink Lake, which is accessed from a logging road northwest of Sudbury. They plan to cover 10-15 kilometres of the route over a six-day period. (Submitted/David Lee)

The route would require taking his canoeing experience to an extreme level, but he was all in.

Known as the "passionate paddler" on social media, Lee put out a call to other canoeing enthusiasts to see if anyone wanted to volunteer their time to re-discover and re-open the route.

So far, he's taken two groups up to bushwhack and clear the portages. And on Wednesday, he takes a third group of women from all over Ontario to do more bushwhacking and paddling.

This will be the third time paddling enthusiast David Lee takes a group of people along the old canoe route. He looks at opening up the route as a way to give back to the paddling community. (Submitted/David Lee)

For this trip, Lee says they will establish a trail and put some campsites along the way. They'll likely move 10 to 15 kilometres along the route before heading back.

"My idea is to have a challenge," he said. "I didn't just want to go there and cut a trail."

Lee says it's more than just an adventure — he says the work they do will be a legacy project for the paddling community.

The 1914 map that inspired David Lee to look into opening up an old canoe route located northwest of Sudbury. (Submitted/David Lee)
