This week, five women will set out with adventurer David Lee looking for some some lost history.

They're on a canoe trip to rediscover an old route that's not been used in decades. That means bushwhacking through overgrown portages — not unlike the early voyageurs would have done.

This quest began after Aurora's David Lee found a 1914 canoe route map. One particular route sparked his interest — northwest of Sudbury, near the Mississagi River and Russian Lake.

The paddlers will be starting at Mink Lake, which is accessed from a logging road northwest of Sudbury. They plan to cover 10-15 kilometres of the route over a six-day period. (Submitted/David Lee)

The route would require taking his canoeing experience to an extreme level, but he was all in.

Known as the "passionate paddler" on social media, Lee put out a call to other canoeing enthusiasts to see if anyone wanted to volunteer their time to re-discover and re-open the route.

So far, he's taken two groups up to bushwhack and clear the portages. And on Wednesday, he takes a third group of women from all over Ontario to do more bushwhacking and paddling.

This will be the third time paddling enthusiast David Lee takes a group of people along the old canoe route. He looks at opening up the route as a way to give back to the paddling community. (Submitted/David Lee)

For this trip, Lee says they will establish a trail and put some campsites along the way. They'll likely move 10 to 15 kilometres along the route before heading back.

"My idea is to have a challenge," he said. "I didn't just want to go there and cut a trail."

Lee says it's more than just an adventure — he says the work they do will be a legacy project for the paddling community.