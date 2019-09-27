David DeLisle admits he used to be a card-carrying Conservative until recently.

"I don't like where the Conservatives are going," he said. "Especially since I was one of the ones who voted for Max [Bernier] in the Conservative vote."

But Bernier is no longer a member of the Conservative Party either. He's now the leader of the People's Party of Canada and DeLisle is running as the candidate for the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.

"I believe in everything that Max has got in his platform," he said.

"I'm a patriot so I believe we should do things for our country. Our country is just falling apart under Trudeau."

Immigration and the economy

DeLisle says when he goes door to door to campaign, one issue that repeatedly comes up is immigration.

"I kind of find that odd because there's not as many [immigrants] in the north here as there are in the south," he said. "But they are starting."

He says another issue is the economy, in particular opportunities for employment for young people.

"It seems that most of the people in the area now are seniors," he said.

"There's really no jobs, other than a couple of stores. There's nothing to really draw people here."

David Delisle is the People's Party candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing (David Delisle)

He says that issue could be addressed by attracting new sectors to the region.

"Things that are going to hire people, that are going to expand," he said. "I think we can do that up here."

The environment

DeLisle adds he believes the carbon tax should be eliminated.

"It's not necessary," he said. "There are other ways to help the environment other than a tax."

He says one way to address concerns over carbon is to plant trees.

"Trees take carbon dioxide," he said. "Canada is actually carbon neutral at worst. At best, we're carbon negative. We shouldn't be responsible for the rest of the world. We have no control over China. The more money we throw at the issue isn't going to change it."