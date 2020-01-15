David Case says he didn't even wonder if it was inappropriate when he married a teenaged runner he was also coaching.

But the 57-year-old former track coach, on trial for assault and sexual assault, says he sees it now as a "big mistake."

"I think I was very young and that time I probably thought 'who cares?,'" said Case, who chose to take the stand in his own defence Wednesday.

"Looking back on it, I would have made a better choice."

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, first started being coached by Case in 1984 and then married him in secret shortly after she turned 18 in September 1985.

After the midday ceremony, which their families didn't know about until years later, the young woman went back to her high school classes.

"You knew the relationship would damage your reputation," Assistant Crown attorney Stephanie Baker said to Case about this secret marriage.

"I would disagree with that," Case answered.

Case says the young woman's talent didn't match her dreams of going to the Olympics and he says he was clear with her about that.

The court heard that Case would frequently visit this runner at her high school and was told he was no longer welcome at the school.

Case, who is five years older than the alleged victim, says this isn't true and says he had the same friendly relationship with this girl that he had with all his athletes.

"But you didn't marry any other your athletes did you?" Baker asked him.

"No," Case replied.

The woman testified earlier this week that Case sexually assaulted her twice when she was 16 on trips to out-of-town track meets and once when she was 18 in a Sudbury hotel.

Case told the court that the first two incidents never happened and that the hotel sex was consensual.

He says their romantic relationship began when the girl was 17 and about a year later, they married.

'I wasn't a husband. I was selfish'

The two physical assaults are alleged to have taken place after that in 1988. Case denies them both.

In once instance, the woman claims Case pushed into a glass door and she badly injured her hand. Case says she fell while they were dancing.

One of the few times when Case showed emotion during his testimony was when he looked back on their relationship.

"I wasn't a husband. I was selfish," he said with his voice cracking.

"I very much regret putting her through that emotional roller coaster."

The trial is set to wrap up Thursday with closing arguments from the Crown and defence.

Case will be back at the Sudbury courthouse at the end of January for another sexual assault trial. He and former sprinter Celine Loyer are both charged in incidents alleged to have taken place in 2009.