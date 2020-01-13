Sex assault sentencing for Sudbury track coach delayed as defence calls for mistrial

Minutes before a former Sudbury track coach was to be sentenced for sexual assault Monday morning, his lawyer asked for a mistrial.

David Case was convicted last year of sexually assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

Justice Alexander Kurke was about to issue his sentence, when defence lawyer Nicholas Xynnis announced his intention to request a mistrial.

The judge decided to adjourn the case to a later date to hear arguments about whether he should call a mistrial.

This is the second time Kurke stopped short of handing down sentence.

In December, he was prepared to reveal his decision, when the defence argued that Case was not ready to be sentenced and the hearing scheduled for Monday.

Case is already scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 13 to be sentenced for sexually assaulting another woman in his Sudbury home in 2011.

His former star sprinter Celine Loyer was also found guilty of sexual assault in that case last year.