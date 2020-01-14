Former Sudbury track coach David Case has been found guilty of sexually assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

Justice Alexander Kurke ruled Friday morning that Case forcibly had sex with the teenager at a Sudbury hotel and physically assaulted her twice after secretly marrying her once she turned 18.

But the judge found the 57-year-old not guilty of two other alleged sexual assaults against the same woman.

What punishment Case will receive will be determined at a court hearing, that will begin to be scheduled on March 17.

The two sexual assault charges that didn't end in conviction were alleged to have happened during a trip to a track meet in August 1984.

Kurke told the court that the woman "was trying to tell the truth" but her memory of events from over 30 years ago left him with the conclusion that the assaults "probably occurred, but I am not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt."

The judge did rule that Case sexually assaulted the teenage runner at a downtown Sudbury hotel in 1985.

Case testified that the sex was consensual and happened after the pair were married, which the woman disputed.

Kurke told the court that he found Case's testimony "evasive and self-serving" and "sought to leave the false impression" that he did not have sex with the teenager until after she was 18.

The two physical assaults—one charge of simple assault and one charge of assault causing bodily harm— are from 1988 after the couple was married.

Kurke accepted the woman's account that Case pushed her through a glass door causing her to injure her hand and on two occasions locked her outside naked following an argument.

Case was found guilty last week, along with his former sprinter Celine Loyer, of a different sexual assault involving a different woman from 2011.

A sentencing hearing for that conviction has yet to be scheduled.