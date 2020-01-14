Former Sudbury track coach David Case has been found guilty of sexually assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

Justice Alexander Kurke ruled Friday morning that Case forcibly had sex with the teenager at a Sudbury hotel and physically assaulted her twice after secretly marrying her once she turned 18.

But the judge found the 57-year-old not guilty of two other alleged sexual assaults against the same woman.

What punishment Case will receive will be determined at a court hearing, that will begin to be scheduled on March 17.

Case was found guilty last week, along with his former sprinter Celine Loyer, of a different sexual assault from 2011.

A sentencing hearing for that conviction has yet to be scheduled.