Former Sudbury track coach sentenced to 3 years 9 months prison, but David Case is appealing

A prominent former Sudbury track coach has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexual assaulting and physically assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

But 58-year-old David Case is appealing the ruling and will remain free while he awaits yet another day in court.

It has been four years since Case was first charged and the court has heard that he has faced harassment and threats since then, some of them involving racist comments.

Justice Alexander Kurke says he took that into account, but also found remorse is "entirely absent" in Case and that he "presents as having no insight into the harm he caused."

Kurke found that as the girl's coach, Case "exploited her vulnerabilities making her easy prey for sexual assault" and then became even more domineering after they married in secret.

Case is also waiting to be sentenced for sexually assaulting another woman in his Sudbury home in 2011.

His former star sprinter Celine Loyer, 31, was also found guilty of sexual assault in that case last year.

At a hearing earlier this month, the Crown argued that each of them should be sent to prison for two or three years, while the defence suggested six months in jail.

Call for mistrial dismissed

Case was first charged in 2017 of sexually assaulting and physically assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

It went to trial in January 2020, he was convicted in March and then was to be sentenced in December, when his lawyer argued that his client was not ready to receive his sentence.

Justice Kurke was about to hand down that sentence on Jan. 4, when defence lawyer Nicholas Xynnis called for a mistrial.

At issue was the judge's ruling from 10 months ago, when he found that the woman's "spontaneous" admittance on the witness stand that she had once held a knife to Case's throat added to her credibility.

Xynnis says the judge would have already heard this evidence during a preliminary hearing in 2018.

"We all know that your appreciation of this evidence as being spontaneous was inaccurate," he told the court on Tuesday.

"Words have meaning and they especially have meaning when they come from trial judges in their decisions."

Xynnis said the only option is now to call a mistrial, even though that puts Justice Kurke in a "difficult position."

"After a trial judge has made a credibility assessment on a fact that turns out to be erroneous, it's next to impossible to return and let's say put Humpty Dumpty back together again," he said.

Assistant Crown Attorney Bailey Rudnick argued the defence was using a "minute detail" to try to "get a do-over" which could open "up the flood gates" for mistrials in similar cases.

She said she doesn't believe the judge was inaccurate when he described the evidence as "spontaneous" and even if it was, she said that isn't enough to declare a mistrial.

"It has to go to something central to the decision making, it has to go to something that could actually change the result." Rudnick told the court.

She said even if the judge felt the woman was more credible based on a misunderstanding, "these cases are not credibility contests" and that to declare a mistrial, the new evidence should be something "coming out of left field that was truly unexpected."

Kurke ruled against the mistrial, saying the defence's argument "alters not a single syllable about my finding about that evidence"