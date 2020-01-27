Sudbury track coach and former sprinter stand trial for sexual assault

A woman told a Sudbury court Monday that on a June night in 2011, David Case handed her a shot of liquor, so they could "cheer to a new friendship."

"Next thing I know my head hits the back of the couch and I have no memory after that point," testified the woman, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban.

She says that in the hours that followed she had a "flashback" where she could recall being sexually assaulted by aspiring Olympic sprinter Celine Loyer, while her coach David Case looked on.

"I just remember how real it was, how vivid it was," the woman told the court.

"I felt violated."

The woman says she felt "sick" for the next two weeks, with vomiting and diarrhea and general confusion.

"I could barely speak or string together a sentence," the woman told the court.

"I've never felt like that."

She says she first met Loyer and Case at the Sudbury restaurant where she worked. They came in regularly for breakfast.

The woman says they came in the morning after the alleged assault as well.

"I was feeling pretty scared. My body's not feeling too good when I see them," the woman testified. "They're here like nothing happened."

The woman testified that she later exchanged e-mails with Case, in which he claimed the sex was consensual and was initiated by the woman, who was 19 at the time.

Medical records admitted as evidence

At the urging of her romantic partner, the woman went to the Sudbury hospital to be examined several days later.

Photographs of bruises on her thighs and scratches on her arm were shown to the court and the record of her exam were entered as evidence.

The woman also says she reported the alleged sexual assault to Greater Sudbury Police about a week after.

Both Case and Loyer pleaded not guilty to the charges they are facing in this trial.

Case stood trial earlier this month on a different set of sexual assault charges, accused by a former teen sprinter that he later married in the 1980s.

The verdict on those accusations is expected in March.