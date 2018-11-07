A Sudbury judge has found enough evidence to send a track coach and his former star pupil to trial on sexual assault charges.

David Case has worked with many athletes bound for the Olympics, including 1996 Olympic gold medal winner Robert Esmie. Case is facing three charges for alleged assaults that occurred between 2009 and 2011.

Another former student, Celine Loyer, who competed at the 2009 Canadian Track and Field Championships, was also charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The two will return to court in November to face trial.

5 historical charges against Case were also presented to court, dating back to the late 80s, although the nature of the charges were not released.