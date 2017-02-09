The first set of property tax bills in Greater Sudbury were to be mailed out today, but instead they'll be destroyed, and new ones printed with a new deadline for payment.

In previous years, Sudbury taxpayers would get interim tax bills in March and April, with the balance due in another two installments during the summer months.

However, when the recent municipal budget was deliberated in December, executive leadership at the city decided to send the first tax bills of 2020 out early.

Once mailed, the original paper statements would leave little time before the first installment was due, on Feb. 11.

The matter was up for discussion at Tuesday's meeting of Sudbury City Council.

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger asked for an extension. He feels taxpayers haven't been properly notified of the change in deadlines.

"So here we are 21 days before the due date that's printed on these statements," he said.

All but two councillors voted to pass Mayor Brian Bigger's motion to provide a three week extension for ratepayers to get their first tax instalment payment paid. The new deadline is March 2. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"People will feel or believe, or actually be unable to pay within 20 days and they will be assessed a penalty."

"It's not been effectively communicated to staff within the organization to prepare a proper communication to the public," the mayor said.

Bigger added that surprising ratepayers with this financial burden earlier than anticipated — and without notice, is not good customer service. He asked councillors to vote for a three week extension.

The change involves 26,000 statements, which is 43 per cent of taxpayer accounts with the City of Greater Sudbury.

Recorded vote 11-2

All but two city councillors voted for the mayor's motion.

Councillor Robert Kirwan asked city staff about interest on late payments for taxes from 2019, when the first installments were due in April and May. The city collected $204,000 in late payment interest for those first two installments.

"People are waiting for their interim tax bills. Is somebody going to be late? Possibly, but it sounds as if we put this off to May and June and we will still have people being late," Kirwan said.

Kirwan, and councillor Mike Jakubo voted to keep the original 2020 printed statements. Jakubo told council his issue was with the municipal process laid out for the budget.

"It puts staff in a very difficult position and makes them not follow a bylaw which has been passed by council, and signed by the clerk and the mayor," Jakubo said.

What date change?

Some councillors said even though they approved the new installment deadlines of February and March during budget deliberations, they weren't quite aware of the change.

Councillor Fern Cormier spoke about the agenda city councillors passed which included the tax installment date change presented during deliberations in December.

"We look for financial implications, we look for how it fits into the council's strategic plan...when we see no financial implications — okay, there's no harm, no foul, there's no financial implications," he said. Adding that in fact, there was and council should have been made aware of that.

Cormier didn't want to lay blame on any particular party for the situation, but says there should have been better communication between upper management at the city and the communications department.

"I was sharing Facebook posts from our communications team about the opening of a ski hill. That we got out there in advance. [But] a change to the due date of one of the biggest bills you have to pay as a citizen of this city, and we didn't seemingly have enough runway for that comms plan to get off the ground?" he said.

The safe and respectful thing to our citizens is to make sure we do this with a proper communications plan in the future. - Geoff McCausland, Sudbury city councillor

"The bottom line is I think we all own some of this — councillors who passed this motion twice and then from staff," city councillor, Deb McIntosh said.

"Communication could have been better to understand the ramifications of what we were passing," she added.

"I think that everyone was well intentioned to this, but the safe and respectful thing to our citizens is to make sure that we do this with a proper communications plan in the future and we figure it out for this year," councillor Geoff McCausland said.

Financial implications

The last minute change will cost the city $12,000, which covers the cost of shredding the old bills, purchasing new forms, printing new statements, and then stuffing envelopes. This amount does not include municipal staff time to make the change.

Municipal staff made the original decision to send the tax bills out early (February and March) to provide the city with a little extra cash flow. Bumping the installments up by one month would have generated about $150,000 in investment income for the city.

The new due dates for the spring installments of 2020 taxes in Greater Sudbury are Mar. 2 and Apr. 2.