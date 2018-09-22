By her own admission, Daniela Grottoli can talk.

That talent has enabled the 9-year-old to make a connection with one of the Humboldt Bronco players killed in Saskatchewan.

It started when Grottoli saw a poster in the lobby of her school about public speaking.

She signed up for the speech contest, pouring her heart into the topic of why her family is important to her.

She did so well that the contest organizers encouraged her to sign up for a North America-wide public speaking contest.

"It was an amazing experience," Grottoli told CBC's Morning North. "It was organized so well."

Out of 8,300 kids who competed, Grottoli placed second, earning a silver. She also won $100.00. Instead of keeping the money, she donated it to the memorial fund run by the family of Bronco Parker Tobin.

Parker Tobin is a goalie for the Humboldt Broncos. (Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League)

Grottoli, a netminder for the Sudbury Lady Wolves, said the connection she felt with Tobin was deep.

"I feel that all goalies have a special bond, because who understands a goalie better than another goalie?"

"There's only one or two of us on the ice... so when one of us is affected, we all feel sad, and we always wish the families the best in our hearts."

Grottoli said she thought the Tobin family should decide what to do with the money she won. She also learned more about Parker.

"[Parker] was a public speaker, too, and he won gold," she said. "That was pretty cool."

"I also learned he was much more than just a goalie. He never asked for anything at Christmas because his parents already spent a lot on hockey gear. He was always giving and loving and kind."

"That's why they set up the memorial fund to show he was not just a goalie."

