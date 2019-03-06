The Northern Ontario Tennis Classic will be held in Sudbury and organizers have booked a seven-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold medalist to attend.

"We are absolutely elated to tell you that our special guest this year at our tournament is Daniel Nestor who is inarguably one of the best doubles players, not only Canadian but of all time," Cliff Richardson, president of the board of directors at the Sudbury Indoor Tennis Centre said.

"He's a legend in his own right from the tennis community and even people that don't play tennis will know who this guy is. I think he'll certainly attract a lot of attention. He'll certainly help us fully enrol our tournament itself."

Cliff Richardson is president of the Sudbury Indoor Tennis Centre's board of directors. (Sandy Siren/CBC)

Nestor retired from professional tennis in the fall of 2018. Before that, he won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and ranked three seasons as the a member of the world's number one doubles team.

Richardson says Nestor will offer a clinic for junior players and from there, provincially ranked players will be able to play and get tips from him.

The classic will feature 100 participants from across the region. Players will compete as doubles in men's and women's division and in mixed doubles.

The Northern Ontario Tennis Classic is set to take place April 26 to 28.