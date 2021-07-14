MTO replaces all unsafe guardrails along Highway 69

The Ministry of Transportation for Ontario (MTO) has replaced all the unsafe guardrail pieces on Highway 69.

Over the past decade, the province had used X-Lite End terminal guide rails on any new construction, but the MTO now says those no longer meet safety standards.

All the problem guardrails have now been replaced along the stretch of highway leading to Sudbury, however, an inventory by the MTO shows there are still 570 remaining on provincial roads throughout Ontario.

The province has committed to removing them all by the end of August, this year.

France Gelinas, New Democratic Party M-P-P for Nickel Belt, says these guardrails were often dangerous and potentially deadly.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas calls the X-Lite End Terminal guiderails dangerous and potentially deadly. All problem guardrails pieces have been removed from Highway 69 in northern Ontario. (Jean-Loup Doudard/ Radio-Canada)

Gelinas says in a collision near the French River in June 2020, a guardrail went through the vehicle. A woman in the car lost her foot because of it. There have been similar collisions reported in the United States.

"It became a weapon," Gelinas said. "It just tore through everything — through your car, through your bumper and through yourself."

"And we don't have to worry about people being eviscerated and people being badly hurt, cut and damaged for life because those guardrails were not safe. They're gone, good riddance," she added.

Gelinas feels the province should have never used those types of guardrails in the first place. She says by the time Ontario started using them 22 America states had already banned them due to major accidents.

"They were not being used in those states any more, but Ontario made the decision to use them," she said.