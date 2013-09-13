Sudbury police say a 31-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a dangerous driving incident in Hanmer.

Around 7:40 Tuesday morning, police received numerous calls about a black sedan being driven erratically near Main Street in Hanmer.

Police say the woman hit a bridge, another vehicle and almost hit a pedestrian. She was also seen running multiple red lights at a high rate of speed.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned. Police received information that a woman matching her description was seen sleeping inside a store in a nearby mall.

Police went to the mall and arrested her. She's been charged with impaired driving, two counts of dangerous driving, theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

During the investigation, police say they learned the vehicle she was driving was stolen from a convenience store.

She's scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.