A controversial waterfront development in Greater Sudbury has been scrapped, more than a decade after city council turned it down.

Developer Dalron was planning 221 homes near McCharles Lake in Naughton, in a subdivision known as Sand Castles Estates.

Greater Sudbury city council voted unanimously against it, concerned about the environmental impact on a lake already plagued with algae.

The developer appealed to what was then known as the Ontario Municipal Board back in 2009.

The case was before the provincial appeal body (now called the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal) for so long that many of residents concerned about the development have since moved away or died.

Kristi Arnold from Dalron says they recently decided to abandon the appeal.

"It's a very difficult decision. We had come this far," she says.

"But we would have been forced to re-design, and we thought — and it was recommended to us, that we should start from scratch."

Sudbury city council rejected the development in 2008 because it believed McCharles Lake was already too affected by pollution. Council has now moved to further protect it under the Junction Creek Sub-Watershed Study. (Erik White/CBC )

What changed is a Junction Creek Sub-Watershed Study, which was out for public comment last year.

Once completed, it's expected to change the requirements for water quality protection in the area, which includes McCharles Lake.

Arnold says one big difference between Sand Castles and some of the other controversial waterfront developments in Sudbury in recent years, is it would be entirely on the municipal sewer system.

She says Dalron's engineers are studying the proposed regulations, but she says it is possible that the new regulations would make any development on the property unprofitable.