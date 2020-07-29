Ontario Provincial Police say two cyclists are dead after a crash in Temiskaming Shores.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the crash involving a bus and two cyclists on Lakeshore Road.

Police say the two cyclists have been confirmed deceased. There is no other word if anyone else was injured.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating.

Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

