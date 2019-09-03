OPP investigating death of cyclist in North Bay
A 25-year-old female cyclist from Grey County was killed after being hit by a car Sunday morning.
A 25-year-old female cyclist from Grey County was killed after being hit by a car Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to the collision on Highway 63 in North Bay around 9:00 a.m.
The cyclist was brought to hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A post-mortem exam is tentatively scheduled for today in Ottawa.
The collision remains under investigation, police said.
