Timmins Police say a cyclist has died as a result of injuries after an early-morning collision with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, on Hwy 101, just east of Schumacher.

The cyclist, a 59-year-old Schumacher resident, was taken to Timmins and District Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment for serious injuries. The man has since succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Robert Morin.

Police are now investigating the collision site, located near the east intersection of Father Les Costello Drive and officers are on site directing traffic. Police are encouraging people to find alternate routes, if possible.

The tractor-trailer unit is going through a mechanical fitness inspection as part of the investigative process.

Timmins Police say they are looking for witnesses to come forward and contact investigators at 705-264-1201, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.