A program that encourages seniors to be outside and spend time with a caregiver is starting to pick up speed in Sudbury.

The Cycling Without Age Program is being expanded. It's a program involving a unique bicycle called a trishaw.

It's a large bicycle with two wheels in the front, with a seat where someone sits in the front. A driver sits in the back and pedals and steers.

The program was started in 2012 by Ole Kassow, who eventually got the program started in Denmark. Since then, more than 50 countries around the world have implemented it.

In Sudbury, the program co-ordinator for St. Joseph's Health Centre, Angie Gilchrist, says about 50 residents take part on a regular basis.

"The program has been so popular that this week we are actually getting ready to roll it out to our sister site, so the Continuing Care Centre of St. Joseph's Health Centre," she said.

She says it's also being implemented in the facility's Clarion downtown site.

Chelmsford "pilot" Haley Macdonald gets ready for a rider to climb aboard the trishaw. (Submitted by Angie Gilchrist)

"We're really excited that not only the residents of long term care are being able to participate in such a unique program, but that we're able to extend the program out to patients who are receiving hospital and rehab care."

Gilchrist says a staff member found out about the program online. They decided to move forward with it and held a golf tournament to raise money to purchase the bikes.

"Since then, it's just taken right off," she said.

"The people in the community of Sudbury have been honking their horns. They've been asking questions. It's been a really joy-filled experience for all the riders."

The people who drive the bikes are known as pilots. William McCormick is a summer student at St. Joseph's Villa and works as a bike pilot. He says he gives up to four rides a day.

"The bike does have a motor assist," he explained. "[It] does help with the [more hilly] parts."

Summer student William McCormick and Wrenley Watt get ready to take a ride in Sudbury. (Submitted by Angie Gilchrist)

McCormick says it's a wonderful opportunity to get residents outdoors.

"Being inside all day and cooped up is one thing, but bringing somebody out, letting them feel the wind in their hair and actually going out and seeing something new is truly valuable," he said.

"Give them that change to feel a new environment, really get a new experience and have that staff member and resident close connection."

McCormick says as a bike pilot, he gets to know the residents through conversations they have while taking rides.

"When you're giving residents seven and eight rides, you really start to build, not just surface level conversations about the weather but also discussions about their feelings, what they did and what they'd like to do in the future," he said.

Resident Wrenley Watt says he loves it. He's been out on about 13 rides.

"Just to be out in the fresh air after being inside all the time is really good," he said.