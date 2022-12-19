Federal government invests $3.3 M for Sudbury, Ont., cycling paths

The federal government is investing $3.3 million to build 2.3 kilometres of separated bike lanes in Sudbury, Ont.

The project will span from Van Horne Street to Wilma Street along Paris Street and Notre Dame Avenue, one of the city's main thoroughfares. The cycling paths will be on both sides of the road, and the project will also include upgrades to sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks, signage, lighting and landscaping along the road.

Sudbury MP Vivianne Lapointe announced $3.3 million for new cycling infrastructure at a press conference on Monday. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

"The government of Canada's investment in the Paris-Notre Dame Bikeway will help it realize its potential as a major transportation corridor, while contributing to the development of wayfinding guidelines will help to beautify the city and make active transportation more enjoyable," said Sudbury MP Vivianne Lapointe in a press release.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said the project will help the city achieve its Community Energy and Emissions Plan goals.

"Investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy lifestyle choices is an investment into the well- being of our community," he said in a press release.

In addition to the investment in cycling infrastructure, Lapointe also announced an additional $50,000 toward signage which will help residents find their way around the city's streets and trails.