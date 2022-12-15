Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board cancels classes due to 'cyber incident'

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has cancelled all classes for Thursday afternoon and Friday, due to a cyber incident that shut down its communications systems, including phones.

In a written statement from director of education Danny Viotto, the school board said it became aware of the incident Thursday morning.

"Upon our discovery, we immediately took steps to secure our network and retained expert assistance. We are in the process of investigating and understanding the full impact of this incident," the statement said.

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Christmas holiday break.

The school board includes schools in Sault Ste. Marie, Espanola, Elliot Lake and several other towns in the Algoma district.

The statement said the school board's website is not currently operational, but they are updating families through their social media channels.

"Our IT team has been working diligently and will continue until we are able to restore services. We appreciate that this incident raises a significant privacy concern, and we will be providing updates and sharing more information when we have it," the statement said.

CBC News has reached out to the school board for more details, but has not yet received a response.