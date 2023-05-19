Cyber attack hits NOSM University, affecting digital systems

NOSM University lost internet service at both its Sudbury and Thunder Bay campuses due to cyber attack, the northern Ontario medical school said in a press release.

It also said shared and departmental drives, and many university websites and services, continue to be inaccessible.

NOMS said its staff immediately took steps to secure and protect its network, along with its data and information systems. The university has also retained cyber security experts who are advising it on the next steps.

"We understand that disruptions like these are frustrating to staff, faculty and students, and that people have a lot of questions," said Sarita Verma, NOSM's president and CEO, in a press release.

"We are still in the early stages of addressing this matter. Be rest assured that we have taken the necessary measures to mitigate risk and address business continuity."

CBC News reached out to NOSM but was told no one was available for comment.

NOSM has asked its employees and students to work remotely while the disruption is addressed, unless their presence on campus is required for student support or other in-person activity.

The university added it's "working to ensure critical systems are operational as soon as possible."