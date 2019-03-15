Skip to Main Content
‘Creative’ vehicle took 6 months to build

Since this custom-built truck-on-truck was featured at a car expo in Toronto, it's Sudbury owner says his phone has been ringing with offers and invitations to other shows. (Supplied/Performance Auto & Sound Magazine)

A custom truck built in Sudbury recently won several awards at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo in Toronto.

The event featured almost 400 of the country's premier custom cars, hot rods and race cars. A truck-on-truck built by TLD Customs and Powder Coating in Sudbury took home six awards.

"We actually did quite well," Troy Lamond, president of the company said.

TLD is a family business and Troy's parents were on hand for the event. His mother, Kathy, says she's not surprised by the number of awards as "there's an awful lot of creativity and talent" in her family.

"The build [of the truck] is totally different," she said.

"We took our own ideas. The gas tank is a beer tank. It's just creative. We put our own twist to it. It's not a standard stock vehicle."

Troy says since the win, his phone has been ringing off the hook for work and even a few offers. They even had collectors on site at the event who tried to purchase it.

The family that makes custom-built trucks together stays together. The CBC's Markus Schwabe spoke with Rob, Kathy, and Troy Lamond. They're back from the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo in Toronto with a truckload of awards. They tell us about their custom build and how it's attracting so much attention. 7:56

"It's not for sale," he said. "It's going to go on tour with us and in the fall once the snow starts to fly we'll see what we'll do with it then."

Since then, Troy says they've been approached by a firm in Montreal that wants them to come to an upcoming custom car show.

It took them six months to put the truck-on-truck together. They're already thinking about what type of custom vehicle they're going to make for upcoming shows.

