The Current to Killarney Canoefest is taking place on Saturday. More than 150 people will paddle the 38 km race between Little Current and Killarney.

Participants can paddle in canoes, tandem kayaks and Voyageur canoes, which are large vessels that hold eight people.

Rob Mellan will be racing in a Voyageur canoe. He says for the most part, experienced paddlers will be taking part.

"There are different challenges to it," he said. "It's not supported. So it's not like you're pulling up for a shoreline lunch part way through or anyone is delivering you water. Your team, once you're out there are completely self-sufficient."



Mellan says he started building canoes in 2010.

"It was kind of like eating peanuts. Once we built one, we just kept on building more," he said.

Now retired from the OPP, he's sharing his knowledge of canoe building with youth on Manitoulin Island.

"They started building a 30-foot [canoe] which they finished about two minutes before the end of the school year," he said.

"That was a great experience. That boat is actually in this race."