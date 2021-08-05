Curlers are making up for lost time, with three major events expected for Sudbury in 2022.

Curling Canada announced that the U SPORTS/Curling Canada Curling Championships, Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA)/Curling Canada Championships from March 15-19 and the 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship from March 22-27 will be held at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Arena.

Kelly Irvine, co-chair of the committee overseeing the three curling events, said representatives from the Coniston curling club, the Copper Cliff club and Countryside got together to attract the three events.

"When an opportunity came where multiple clubs could help bring multiple events to Sudbury, we decided we were going to go for it," Irvine said.

Irvine said that the season was cut short last year because of the pandemic, so people are eager to get back to a more normal season starting this fall.

There's quite a bit riding on these events, as the winners from the USPORTS and CCAA events will represent Canada in men's and women's curling at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The winner of the 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship will represent Canada at the 2022 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Dates and location for the 2022 Worlds are to be announced at a later date by the World Curling Federation, Curling Canada said in a statement.