The decision of whether there will be a strike or not will be made at a provincial level, with the two sides back at the bargaining table Friday afternoon.

But whether or not your local school will close is a decision that rests with each school board.

So far, two school boards in northeastern Ontario say they would cancel classes if there is a strike by secretaries, custodians and education assistants Monday.

The Northeastern Catholic District School Board says it would be forced to close English Catholic schools in Timmins, Moosonee, Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Englehart if there is a strike.

English Catholic schools under the Huron-Superior District Catholic School Board would also close, including in Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Elliot Lake and Espanola.

The other 10 boards in the northeast all say their schools will stay open if picket lines go up next week.

Although, several board are advising parents to line up child care Monday, just in case.

The Algoma District School Board says its classes would go ahead if CUPE members go on strike, but all extra-curricular activities, including sports, would be cancelled.

The board also says that cafeterias at White Pines, Superior Heights and Korah high schools would close and that parents would be asked to pack garbage-free lunches with custodians off the job.

CUPE members have been working to rule this week, refusing to do certain parts of their job, including custodians not sweeping hallways or gymnasiums.

No support staff in the English public schools in Elliot Lake, Serpent River and Blind River are represented by CUPE, but these labour disruptions affect every other school in the northeast, in different ways.

Here's a breakdown of the 2,000 CUPE members by school board: