English Catholic schools in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins to close if support staff strike
55,000 workers in strike position Monday, including 2,000 in the northeast
The decision of whether there will be a strike or not will be made at a provincial level, with the two sides back at the bargaining table Friday afternoon.
But whether or not your local school will close is a decision that rests with each school board.
So far, two school boards in northeastern Ontario say they would cancel classes if there is a strike by secretaries, custodians and education assistants Monday.
The Northeastern Catholic District School Board says it would be forced to close English Catholic schools in Timmins, Moosonee, Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Englehart if there is a strike.
English Catholic schools under the Huron-Superior District Catholic School Board would also close, including in Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Elliot Lake and Espanola.
The other 10 boards in the northeast all say their schools will stay open if picket lines go up next week.
Although, several board are advising parents to line up child care Monday, just in case.
The Algoma District School Board says its classes would go ahead if CUPE members go on strike, but all extra-curricular activities, including sports, would be cancelled.
The board also says that cafeterias at White Pines, Superior Heights and Korah high schools would close and that parents would be asked to pack garbage-free lunches with custodians off the job.
CUPE members have been working to rule this week, refusing to do certain parts of their job, including custodians not sweeping hallways or gymnasiums.
No support staff in the English public schools in Elliot Lake, Serpent River and Blind River are represented by CUPE, but these labour disruptions affect every other school in the northeast, in different ways.
Here's a breakdown of the 2,000 CUPE members by school board:
- Algoma District School Board: 172 custodians and maintenance staff
- Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique Franco Nord: 42 custodians, maintenance staff and office workers
- Conseil Scolaire Publique du Nord Est de L'Ontario: 167 custodians, early childhood educators and education assistants
- Conseil Scolaire Catholique des Grandes Rivieres: 105 custodians and maintenance staff
- Conseil Scolaire du Grand Nord: 62 custodians and maintenance staff
- District School Board Ontario North East: 164 custodians and maintenance staff
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board: 538 custodians, maintenance staff, education assistants, early child educators
- Near North District School Board: 317 custodians, maintenance staff, clerical and technical employees
- Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board: 40 custodians and maintenance staff
- Northeastern Catholic District School Board: 165 custodians, maintenance staff and education assistants
- Rainbow District School Board: 162 custodians and maintenance staff
- Sudbury Catholic District School Board: 139 custodians and maintenance staff
