After 27 days of negotiation between CUPE Local 4705 and the City of Greater Sudbury, things have stalled.

CUPE 4705 represents about 1,500 city employees. Currently the inside and outside workers for the City of Greater Sudbury are going through contract negotiations.

The inside unit represents city employees like paramedics, bus drivers, librarians and unionized workers at Tom Davies Square. The outside unit represents city employees who work in parks, the arena, roads and water-wastewater.

"We've been in negotiations with the City of Greater Sudbury on 27 separate occasions and as of [Tuesday], unfortunately we've hit a crossroad and... the Ministry of Labour appointed a conciliator and hopefully the conciliator is able to assist us in achieving a fair contract," said Mike Bellerose, the president of CUPE 4705.

Bellerose says they're fighting for a fair contract and at this point both sides are firm on their positions. He said he couldn't comment on the specific issues that are being negotiated but says the city is not being flexible.

"Flexibility along with the hours of work and whatnot are definitely a key contentious issue and at the end of the day we have a collective agreement that's been long standing and we're just not going to erode our collective agreement just to, you know, give up everything that's in it, to make what we consider to be small gains," he said.

"At the end of the day we're just seeking a fair contract and we're just hoping that when the conciliator comes that the city's prepared to do the same."

In a statement to CBC News, the city said: "We continue to move forward as the parties proceed with negotiations. The current steps being taken are a normal part of the bargaining process. The city remains committed to reaching an agreement with CUPE Local 4705 and the inside, outside and housing bargaining teams."

Members vote for strike

However, a vote earlier this month says the union is ready to strike if needed. Members voted 95.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate — 97 per cent in favour from the outside unit and 94 per cent from the inside unit.

Bellerose says they're not talking about a strike just yet, but it is a possibility if the conciliator doesn't help union and the city reach an agreement.

"Let's get a deal done, we want to serve the people in our community, we take pride in the work that we do and we just want to be treated fair and with respect," Bellerose said.