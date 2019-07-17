CUPE Local 4705 has a new contract with the City of Greater Sudbury for the next four years.

Negotiations between the city and CUPE 4705, representing the city's inside and outside workers, wrapped up on Tuesday.

The inside unit represents paramedics, bus drivers, librarians and unionized workers at Tom Davies Square. The outside unit includes employees who work in parks, the arena, roads and wastewater.

A tentative agreement was reached on July 5 and members voted on Tuesday to accept the new agreement.

The inside unit voted 91 per cent in favour of accepting the agreement, while the outside unit voted only 62 per cent in favour.

Mike Bellerose, the president of CUPE Local 4705, says he understands why the outside unit voted much lower in favour of the new agreement.

"There was a lot of quality of life issues and for some of these members that have been around for a long period of time it becomes very contentious," Bellerose said. "Because after a long period of time you're asking them to change their schedule and everything like that."

However, he says there are still many positive things in the new agreement, including new benefits for mental health.

"Now I can honestly say that I'm proud to say that members, you know, those people that are actually in need of those services can really get that help and I'm proud to say that the members voted in favour of that," Bellerose said.

"Now we can actually focus on mental health."

Bellerose added that they've put in more job security for paramedics, created better hours for the city's transit drivers and added 26 new full time positions.

"This was a grind, this was a very difficult round of negotiations," he said, adding that he is happy they finally have a new contract.