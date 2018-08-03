Taxpayers in West Nipissing may soon be billed to keep the local hospital's new CT scanner running.

Town council is considering adding $7.50 to every property tax bill, with what's called a "special levy."

That would contribute about $56,000 toward the annual operating costs for the scanner, expected to be somewhere between $282,000 and $293,000.

Councillor Dan Roveda says health care is the province's responsibility.

"We're subsidizing an operation that is funded by the Ministry of Health, that represents 50 per cent of the total budget in Ontario," he says.

"Why would we put this on the taxpayer?"

Roveda also worries that this will set a precedent, mentioning an Alzheimer's respite program being planned at a local health centre and wondering if it might come to council if it "runs out of money."

But councillor Lise Senecal says people in West Nipissing are "lucky" to still have a hospital and not have to travel for all of their hospital care.

"You're talking about 60 cents per household per month. And I mean what does it cost to go to North Bay or Sudbury one time to get a scan?" she says.

"Since the CT scanner has been operational, I know a lot of local people have appreciated the fact they could have this done locally here in town," says Mayor Joanne Savage.

West Nipissing charged taxpayers a special levy for 15 years so it could chip in $790,000 to the construction of the new hospital in North Bay.

Council is asking staff to research the issue further and report back during the upcoming budget deliberations.