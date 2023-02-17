Kids forced to live at Shingwauk often consoled themselves just a few steps from the building on a small boulder they called 'The Crying Rock.' (Submitted by Brian Leahy/Algoma University)

Years ago, children taken from their homes and forced to stay at Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie found refuge at the "crying rock" – a mid-sized, reddish boulder sitting within the shadow of the institute itself.

It was here – huddled around the rock, speaking their own language – that kids were able to support one another, trade stories of the people and places they left behind, as whispers of abuse and cruelty swept through the school halls.

Now, a Brampton philanthropist now wants to commemorate the place and the spirit of those who survived.

Bill Kanellopoulos, one of the co-founders of the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, has contributed the bulk of a $100,000 donation to preserve this piece of Shingwauk's history.

"We should know the history and ... respect it," Kanellopoulos said. "We should have a place where you can go and make a prayer and connect with the kids and whoever was there before."

"As long as you remember the people, they never die," he said. "Because all these people are survivors."

Kanellopoulos, the landlord of Algoma University's Brampton campus, said he was moved by a visit to the institute's Sault campus, site of the former residential school. Part of the Reclamation of Shingwauk Hall exhibit , the Crying Rock is a reminder of the school's dark history.

"It's not just a rock. It connects the new and the old, the one generation with the other," he said, adding that all Canadians should learn Shingwauk's history.

It connects one generation with the other. - Bill Kanellopoulos

Kanellopoulos said as an immigrant to Canada in the late 60s, he feels a special connection with the kids who found solace around the crying rock.

"As a country, Canada receives millions of immigrants. We're free to teach our kids our language. We're free to practice our religion. They give you university, the security of your house and your business."

"But all those things at [Shingwauk] happened, we took away from somebody things that were needed."

The donation – $15,000 of which was raised by the HHF on Giving Tuesday – will fund the construction of a gazebo, benches, a wildflower and traditional medicine garden centred around the rock.

The Shingwauk Indian Residential School, shown around 1965, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, Algoma University)

Daisy Kostus, who attended Shingwauk between 1951 and 1964, called the rock "a lifeline" for people at the school.

"We used to sit on that rock as former students and we would go there to try and calm ourselves down from being lonesome for our parents," Kostus said.

"Then we would cry. Most of us would cry. And we would talk to each other and talk about our home," Kostus said. "We'd talk about our grandmothers and grandfathers and our brothers and sisters."

Kostus said the rock itself wasn't too far from the school. Just close enough to hear other students crying themselves to sleep at night.

Boys in a classroom c. 1945 at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont. (Edmund Metatawabin collection/Algoma University)

"We would tell them that we would be gathering again tomorrow at the crying rock," she said. "So if they wanted to come they could come and join us to support each other in a good way."

"Whenever something happened, whether someone was being teased or whatever, we would support them and say, 'we're here to help you.'"

"The crying rock really saved a lot of us in many ways," she said. "Because we knew that we were all together as brothers and sisters. It was really a good place for us, to be out there with each other and be part of that rock that was giving us some extra energy if we needed it."

"It was kind of a safe haven for us."