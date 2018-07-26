The field gets more crowded for candidates running to be Sudbury's next mayor.

Ex-NHL player Troy Crowder filed his nomination papers for the Greater Sudbury's top chair today, as did Ron Leclair, Rodney Newton and David Propescu.

The group of hopefuls now includes Patricia Mills, Cody Caciotti, Bill Sanders, Bill Crumplin and Jeff Huska.

Dan Melanson, who campaigned against current mayor Brian Bigger in 2014, announced his intentions to run again on Wednesday.

They hope to unseat Bigger, who announced he would seek re-election earlier this month.

Crowder recently ran as a Progressive Conservative candidate in Ontario's provincial election, coming in a distant second in the Sudbury riding.

Candidates have until Friday at 2:00 p.m. to file their nomination papers. The municipal elections will be held October 22.