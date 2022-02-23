Work shortages are hitting closer to home for families in northern Ontario, as some communities don't have enough crossing guards.

While staffing numbers for crossing guards are strong in North Bay, both Sudbury and Timmins have been working hard to grow their rosters.

Brendan Adair, Sudbury's director of transit services, said the city employs 20 regular crossing guards and has a few spares to cover absences. However, all of the city's spares are currently assigned to cover various crossings.

With such a tight operation, any illness means a neighbourhood may have to deal without a crossing guard. Sudbury's contingency plans include prioritizing crossing guards at the busiest or highest-risk intersections.

Recruiting new guards, Adair said, has been a challenge.

"It's a really specific employment option," he said. "We understand that there are a limited amount of hours, so it's hard to recruit for.

"It's not one that somebody at a university is going to pick up because it's just a couple of hours a day, so it's really a specific niche."

But some good news, Adair said, is two more crossing guards are coming on board by early March, which should ease some of the pressure on Sudbury.

"If anyone is interested in supporting the community and ensuring safety of students in their community, then we definitely appreciate them putting forward an application."

Brendan Adair, manager of transit services for the City of Greater Sudbury, says the city employs 20 regular crossing guards, and has a few spares to cover absences, but all the spares are covering various crossings. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Timmins 'crying out for workers'

In Timmins, crossing guard services are contracted from PADS-K9 Protection and Detection services, a private company.

Martin Piel, owner of PADS, said that in a normal year, he would have 38 guards patrolling intersections. Currently, only 24 are on staff.

"It's the same in all the businesses in Timmins," Piel said. "Everybody's crying out for workers and nobody can find anybody."

It's a lack of people willing to work, Piel said, even if it is for only a two- or three-hour shift.

The shortage has become so pronounced that Piel's company had to give up the crossing guard contract in Kirkland Lake, he said.

North Bay, strong community support

In North Bay, Drew Poeta, the city's transit manager, said his crew of 16 crossing guards has been working in the community for a long time. His city hasn't been hit hard by the same type of worker shortages Timmins and Sudbury are experiencing.

"We do get interest in the position from people and community, and we get a lot of interest from retirees or different people looking to supplement their income," Poeta said.

"It's only a couple of hours a day. It's an hour in the morning, an hour in the afternoon. A lot of people can work around that schedule if they have their own business or if they're retired or if they have another form of income."

Poeta said the city is "very fortunate" to have such support from residents.

"The staff we have here has stuck around and a lot of them are long-term. We've had very good success with all of them, and they're still here and they're still working."

If the worker shortage ends up creeping into North Bay, Poeta said he would likely contact local agencies to help fill positions.

"We'd reach out to different community groups and see if they have people looking for work. Yes Employment might be one that we would reach out to … other organizations as well, possibly Community Living, March of Dimes."