There are plenty of athletes out there who are trying innovative ways to stay in shape and on top of their game in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic. And a teenager in Sudbury is no exception.

Ambroise Stevens-Paquette is training for the Crossfit Games in October, when she hopes to compete for the title of Fittest Teen. But she can no longer go to the gym to do so, so she has created a makeshift gym in her neighbours garage so she can continue to train for the Crossfit Games.

"I love, love, love going to the gym," Stevens-Paquette said.

"That's my passion. I know I'm not a typical teenager. I don't always hang out with my friends ... I'm not so social when it comes to that aspect. But my my true passion is just the gym."

Stevens-Paquette says she trains five times per week, has one rest day and then takes one active recovery day.

Even with physical distancing measures in place and the gym closed, she's managed to find a way to get her workouts in.

"My neighbour actually let me borrow his gym [in his garage]. I'm so happy that I have such an awesome support system behind me."

Training helps with stress of pandemic

Stevens-Paquette said the gym she usually goes to — along with other gyms in the area — allowed her to borrow some equipment as well.

"I would like way more stuff than I have right now, but it's really claustrophobic down there," she said.

"I have kettle bells ... a whole dumbbell rack ... a bench ... my skipping rope ... my mat, my barbell my plate."

And soon she will be installing a pull-up bar as well ... but only if her neighbour's garage can support it, otherwise "we're just gonna put it in our backyard shed."

Stevens-Paquette says the stress of coping with the pandemic has been helped by her training regime.

"It's really testing my discipline and my mentality. Some days I'm really not motivated. [But then] I always remember my goal and to achieve that goal you need to be disciplined enough to go train, even if nobody's watching and nobody's there."

The CrossFit Games will be held in Madison, WI, from July 29 to Aug. 2. The event involves athletes from about 130 countries. According to its website, officials are monitoring "circumstances globally" in terms of the pandemic, but have not cancelled the event.