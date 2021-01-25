A team of scientists is looking into whether mental health of nurses in northern Ontario has worsened during the pandemic.

The study is being conducted through the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health at Laurentian University.

They're looking for 200 registered nurses and 200 registered nursing assistants to fill out an online survey to help with data collection.

The survey asks about a nurse's mental health state prior to COVID-19, as well as throughout the past year of the pandemic.

"The questionnaire looks at the work environment, working conditions, demands, psychological environment; So that's basically what we're asking." says Judith Horrigan, one of three lead researchers on the project.

"I think COVID has added more stress and demands and increased exposure to infectious diseases than before COVID," she said.

"I do think it is worse, but we don't know yet. We don't have a study on that."

Similar findings in other workplaces

Behdin Nowrouzi-Kia is another lead researcher on the study. He has also conducted similar studies in other types of workplaces across Ontario.

"Many different types of health outcomes have gotten worse, particularly mental health ones," he said.

"In the work environment, the psychosocial factors are showing and demonstrating that unfortunately the workforce is getting sicker, and we're finding that in different populations."

The results may seem obvious beforehand, but Nowrouzi-Kia says they'll help provide direction to where mental health support is most needed in the workplace.

"Elevated levels of work stress, increased levels of workload, and they're not getting the support that they need in the workplace," he said.

"So unfortunately the landscape is demonstrating what many of [the workers] have been saying anecdotally to us in different sectors, that our work environments are getting worse, particularly our mental health, and that interventions and supports are badly needed."

Horrigan added, "we're hoping to let the results make policy changes or inform organizations on how to improve the work life and safety for nurses in northern Ontario."

The results of the study will also serve as a starting point for larger studies.

"We have to obviously have a baseline and some understanding from research to provide us with the first steps into interventions and treatments down the road," Nowrouzi-Kia said.

"So we need to know exactly what's going on first, but before we can intervene."