A Laurentian University research centre wants to make it easier for people to talk about COVID-19 and vaccinations around the holidays.

The Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) has collaborated with Laurentian's science communication program to build a website with COVID-19 resources for a northern Ontario audience.

The website includes videos, podcasts and articles that touch on the COVID-19 vaccines, how to talk about COVID-19 with friends and family and how the virus spreads from one person to another.

"We reached out to all the health units and community leaders across northern Ontario," said CROSH director Sandra Dorman.

"We interviewed all of them so that they could give us their personal take on what community members were saying about what their concerns were."

Dorman said they created the resource to address questions and concerns that might be unique to people living in rural and northern communities.

She said the information is designed for different audiences. On the issue of vaccines, for example, the audience can range from those who are strong proponents and cheerleaders for vaccines, to those who are more resistant and don't want to be told what to do.

"I think all of us probably have at least one person in our lives who is a holdout (on vaccines)," Dorman said.

She said she convinced a holdout in her life to get vaccinated when she talked about misconceptions around natural immunity.

"I think it was really good for both of us to have a better perception on how each of us felt," Dorman said.

CROSH received a $50,000 grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council in August to develop its COVID-19 resources.

"CROSH has over 10 years of experience connecting and engaging with northern Ontario workplaces and communities, and Laurentian University's science communication graduate program is world-renowned for training professional science communicators; they are ideally positioned to conduct this important work," said Tammy Eger, Laurentian's vice-president of research.