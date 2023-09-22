Crohn's and Colitis Canada to host a toilet paper fashion show in Sudbury, Ont.

Crohn's and Colitis Canada is hosting a fashion show fundraiser in Sudbury, Ont. But all the clothing will be made with an unusual material.

On Nov. 24 the Gutsy Runway show will feature dresses made of toilet paper.

Nicole Sage, the co-ordinator of development and community engagement Crohn's and Colitis Canada in northern Ontario, said they're currently inviting aspiring designers to participate in the fashion show.

"These dresses, there's a lot of time that goes into them," Sage said.

"At a bridal show, they put the dress on really quick, they get timed. This is actually designers making the dresses leading up to the event."

Sage said aspiring designers can sign up for the show and raise funds from friends and family ahead of the event.

"Money raised from the Gutsy Runway goes to research, patient programs, advocacy and awareness initiatives," she said.

The fashion show will have judges who will award the winner with a handmade trophy of a tiny mannequin wearing a toilet paper dress.

It's the second year Crohn's and Colitis Canada hosts the fashion show in Sudbury.

Last year Jasmine Lacroix won the contest.

"I had to experiment a little bit on how to manipulate the toilet paper so that it would hold up because our model has to walk through and so it has to hold up," Lacroix said.

"I came up with a really nice little top."

Lacroix said the event is important for her because she has Crohn's disease that causes swelling of the tissues in the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.

Lacroix, who is 64, said she first had symptoms when she was a child, but was not diagnosed until she was in her 30s.

"Every month I would be in the hospital, not knowing what it was," she said about her early childhood.

Now Lacroix said she is able to control most of her symptoms with changes to her diet.

Sage says more 300,000 Canadians live with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.