A fundraiser organized by the Valley East Lions Club in Greater Sudbury has stirred up some controversy on social media.

Jeanne Lachance is a volunteer with the Valley East Lions Club and chair of the Hobo Supper.

Lachance says the club has been holding the Hobo Supper for almost 15 years and a lot of people look forward to it.

The poster promoting the event reads, "Come dressed as a hobo—Prizes for the best costume."

"A hobo to me is from the old term from the Red Skelton years," said Lachance, recalling the long-running American variety show, The Red Skelton Show, that was broadcast from 1951 to 1971.

"If anybody remembers Red Skelton . . . you know, with the makeup on the face, the hat all crooked and inside-out," said Lachance. "That's what hobo means to me."

Lachance says in no way does a hobo mean a homeless person to her.

'It's just a costume,' says Hobo Supper organizer

"There's no way that I would call a homeless person a hobo. No way. That's just wrong," said Lachance. "It's just a costume . . . When Halloween comes around, look around, there are hobo costumes out there and that's what they're called — hobo costumes."

According to the dictionary, Merriam Webster, the word hobo is associated with men who were forced to travel from place to place to find work wherever they could.

Lachance says it would be wrong to make fun of people who are destitute, who need help and who are homeless. "It's just wrong," she said. "And we would never call them hobos. Never."

She says that even if the name of the fundraiser was changed, "people on social media who hide behind that will have something to criticize about," she said.

Lachance says that the Valley East Lions Club was thinking of cancelling the Hobo Supper at one point. "And then I said no because we need this fundraiser to give back to the community," she said.

That "giving back" includes supporting food banks and providing bursaries to high school students.

Homeless need compassion and empathy

Laurel O'Gorman is a professor in the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies program at Thorneloe University in Sudbury.

She has academic experience working with marginalized families, including homeless women and mothers.

O'Gorman has experienced homelessness herself and says she was precariously housed for a large part of her early twenties.

"It's a problem that's getting worse and worse right now," said O'Gorman. "And it needs to be dealt with compassion and empathy.

O'Gorman says she was shocked and angry when she saw the poster advertising the Hobo Supper.

"It seems to be poking fun of homelessness and I know that hobo and homeless is not exactly the same thing but there's huge overlap," said O'Gorman, adding that "it just seems to be making fun of a group of people that's incredibly marginalized to begin with."

According to O'Gorman, a hobo originally was a single man who travelled for work because of a lack of jobs.

"Even now, there aren't a lot of jobs available that pay a living wage where you can take care of yourself and a family. And with the rents increasing and cost of living increasing, migrant homelessness is a really big problem," she added.

O'Gorman says that while the Lions Club may do a lot of good things, it doesn't absolve them from being accountable for other behaviours that could be problematic.

O'Gorman says she saw a newspaper article about the sixth annual Hobo Supper some years ago.

"I know that they have had them before and they've received feedback from it before," she said.

"People who have lived experience of homelessness see this event and find it to be in very poor taste, or people who work with the homeless find it to be in very poor taste," said O'Gorman.

"What we're hoping is that the Lions Club will get some of this feedback and will possibly apologize, but at the very least maybe change to a different event next year," said O'Gorman.

"It's great that they're doing fundraisers and it's great that they're doing things in the community. But there's ways to do it that don't further marginalize an already marginalized group of people," she said.