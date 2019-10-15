Two northern Ontario women are encourging victims of sexual assault to come forward even though recent provincial government changes to victim compensation services may leave survivors of historical sexual abuse unable to get the help they need.

Victims of historical sexual abuse could previously submit an application and have their case heard before the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, which helped assault victims access services such as counselling and psychotherapy.

"Anyone thinking that they could submit to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board for some support can no longer do that," Gaetanne Pharand, executive director of Centre Victoria pour femmes, a Francophone sexual assault crisis centre in Sudbury said.

The new system, called the Victim Quick Response Program isn't available to victims of historical crimes.

"They have to go through the Victim Quick Response Program and it has to be something that's happened in the past six months," explained Pharand.

"Many cases are historical sexual assault," said Pharand. She explains that as the individual moves through life they may realize the impact that the assault is having on their quality of life and want to access services. Pharand says they may not have the money to do it or may not know where to go.

"These people with the historical cases will no longer have access," she said.

"There's been some disappointment . . . and some calls to say that this is unacceptable because a lot of women will be left behind and feel like they have no recourse," Pharand said.

Brigitte Lebel, the executive director of Amelia Rising, a sexual violence support centre in North Bay, said survivors who now apply for counselling will be compensated for only $1,000.

"Because the cost of counselling varies, the number of sessions will vary depending on the private practitioner," Lebel said. "Then it's over, there's nothing else."

"Where this becomes a problem is with survivors of historical sexual violence, because seven to 10 sessions is not going to cut it and they may or may not have visited a victim services agency within the last six months so they may not even be eligible for that small amount in the first place," she adds.

Pharand stresses that she does not want people to be deterred from coming forward.

"Go to the police even if it's a historical case. Go to Victim Services . . . come to Centre Victoria . . . and we will support you in whatever need you have and we will accompany you to the services that are most appropriate for you."





