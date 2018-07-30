Sudbury Police say criminal charges have been laid after a worker died on the job in Sudbury last year.

The owner of the company has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a fatality on Feb. 15, 2017. The company itself was also served with a summons for the same offence.

Police say last February, a worker was using a construction vehicle when a concrete slab fell on it, trapping him inside.

The 38-year-old man was removed and taken to hospital. He died of his injuries.

Police say the Ministry of Labour laid 12 charges against the company, its owners and two supervisors.

Through that investigation, police say they were able to obtain a search warrant which was carried out at the company last week.

The accused has been released and will appear in court in September.