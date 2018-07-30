Skip to Main Content
Criminal charge laid against owner of Sudbury construction company after 2017 fatality
New

Criminal charge laid against owner of Sudbury construction company after 2017 fatality

Sudbury Police say criminal charges have been laid after a worker died on the job in Sudbury in 2017.

1 worker died after being trapped in a construction vehicle

CBC News ·
The accused will appear in court in September, police say. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Sudbury Police say criminal charges have been laid after a worker died on the job in Sudbury last year.

The owner of the company has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a fatality on Feb. 15, 2017. The company itself was also served with a summons for the same offence.

Police say last February, a worker was using a construction vehicle when a concrete slab fell on it, trapping him inside.

The 38-year-old man was removed and taken to hospital. He died of his injuries.

Police say the Ministry of Labour laid 12 charges against the company, its owners and two supervisors.

Through that investigation, police say they were able to obtain a search warrant which was carried out at the company last week.

The accused has been released and will appear in court in September.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us