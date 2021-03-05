Facebook group devoted to 'crazy plant people' taking root in Sudbury
Over 1,000 members putting their best greenery on display
Caitland Gauthier says there's one reason why her Facebook group, Crazy Plant People of Sudbury, has amassed a following of over 1,000 members.
"Let's just say the people in Sudbury are crazy for plants," she said.
The group, which Gauthier manages along with Lyndsey Boudreault, gives plant lovers a place to show off their "babies."
The group began amassing followers last summer. Gauthier said she didn't want to fill up her personal news feed with pictures of plants, knowing that not everyone shares her interest.
So she started the page, which quickly grew.
"A lot of the stuff that we talk about there is advice on plants," Gauthier said. "If your plants are not doing so hot, someone will try and give you advice."
"It's also to show what local stores and local businesses have. So people will show us what Land and Sea has or Giant Tiger or Good Luck General."
"Anything plant related, you will be able to find it, whether it's pest control or selling. You name it, it's there," she said.
Boudrealt, who acts as the page's administrator, said she realized that the group had really taken off last summer, when she saw the number of members approach a thousand, almost overnight.
"It's something...where you can see how your plant is doing, all your love and care going into it," she said. "And it rewards you with new leaves or flowers."
"I think right now we're all just looking for something to look forward to."
That includes the progress of members' Philadendrons, a popular houseplant.
"If you got it, you want to show it off," Boudreault said. "Same with Monsteras and Thai constellation. Usually the more expensive ones, you're like 'hey, look at this.'"
Once the pandemic is over, both say they're going to keep meeting up with the group, but hopefully face-to-face.
"A lot of people have already made plans," Boudreault said. "When COVID is done, we're all getting together and we're going to go shopping together and visit all the nurseries."
"I really think this is something that's going to stay."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.