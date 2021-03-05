Caitland Gauthier says there's one reason why her Facebook group, Crazy Plant People of Sudbury, has amassed a following of over 1,000 members.

"Let's just say the people in Sudbury are crazy for plants," she said.

The group, which Gauthier manages along with Lyndsey Boudreault, gives plant lovers a place to show off their "babies."

The group began amassing followers last summer. Gauthier said she didn't want to fill up her personal news feed with pictures of plants, knowing that not everyone shares her interest.

So she started the page, which quickly grew.

On the success of her Facebook page, Lyndsay Boudreault, shown here with her family, says 'I think right now we're all just looking for something to look forward to.' (Submitted by Lyndsay Boudreault)

"A lot of the stuff that we talk about there is advice on plants," Gauthier said. "If your plants are not doing so hot, someone will try and give you advice."

"It's also to show what local stores and local businesses have. So people will show us what Land and Sea has or Giant Tiger or Good Luck General."

"Anything plant related, you will be able to find it, whether it's pest control or selling. You name it, it's there," she said.

Boudrealt, who acts as the page's administrator, said she realized that the group had really taken off last summer, when she saw the number of members approach a thousand, almost overnight.

"It's something...where you can see how your plant is doing, all your love and care going into it," she said. "And it rewards you with new leaves or flowers."

"You get in touch with so many great people," Gauthier said. "You create friendships and it just really something to give you some happiness during these hard times." (Supplied by Caitland Gauthier)

"I think right now we're all just looking for something to look forward to."

That includes the progress of members' Philadendrons, a popular houseplant.

"If you got it, you want to show it off," Boudreault said. "Same with Monsteras and Thai constellation. Usually the more expensive ones, you're like 'hey, look at this.'"

Once the pandemic is over, both say they're going to keep meeting up with the group, but hopefully face-to-face.

"A lot of people have already made plans," Boudreault said. "When COVID is done, we're all getting together and we're going to go shopping together and visit all the nurseries."

"I really think this is something that's going to stay."