MR 55 crash victim dead, Sudbury police say
A 31-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision on Friday morning.
In a statement released Monday morning, Greater Sudbury Police Services said the woman was taken to hospital after the crash, which involved two SUVs on Municipal Road 55, east of Whitefish.
Police added that at the request of the family, they will not be releasing the name of the victim.