Police charge 18-year-old driver after fatal Highway 17 collision

Provincial Police said an 18-year-old driver from Kemptville is being charged after a collision claimed the life of 74-year-old from Timmins.

OPP said On October 20, two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township October around 4:45 p.m., injuring 4.

A 74-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The accused is being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a North Bay court on February 4.