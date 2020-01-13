Skip to Main Content
Police charge 18-year-old driver after fatal Highway 17 collision
Sudbury

Provincial Police said an 18-year-old driver from Kemptville is being charged after a collision claimed the life of 74-year-old from Timmins. 

Crash occurred near Corbeil October 20

CBC News
OPP say and 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving after a fatal collision on Highway 17 in October. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

OPP said On October 20, two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township October around 4:45 p.m., injuring 4. 

A 74-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries. 

The accused is being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a North Bay court on February 4. 

