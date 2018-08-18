Hundreds of cyclists are currently making their way through a 250 kilometre race to Sault Ste. Marie.

The Crank the Shield race is a three day event that kicked off on Friday. Participants hopped on a train and headed north of the city.

From there, they've been making their way back to the Sault on their bikes. Joel Wenham with Velorution Bike and Ski and one of the participants says the city hasn't hosted an event like this in some time.

"It's really one of a kind, one of the bigger ones," he said.

"There was some racing maybe 10 to 15 years ago, the Ontario Cup Series. But now we've seen quite a resurgence in the bike culture around here. So it's a great time."

In previous years, the race took place in Haliburton, but Wenham says organizers made the decision to move the race to northern Ontario.

Joel Wenham is taking part in the race. (Supplied/Joel Wenham)

"I think it was called Crank the Bog once or twice down there," he said.

"We have some really great soil up here that drains really well. The elevation that we have here is pretty unique to Ontario. It will give people who haven't been up here a taste of what kind of trails we have, some nice technical trails, some rocks, some roots, lots of ups [and] lots of downs."

The cyclists will arrive in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.