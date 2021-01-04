No foul play in Timmins mine contractor death, police say

Officials continue to investigate a death at the Lakeshore Gold West Mine in Timmins on New Year's Day.

A contract employee — a heavy equipment operator — was found on site with no vital signs, during the afternoon of Jan. 1.

The 55-year-old Timmins man, Craig Harrell, was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

Timmins Police say there is no reason to believe the death is the result of an accident or foul play.

Police say they are continuing to work with the local coroners office and officials from the Ministry of Labour on the investigation.