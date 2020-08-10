Sudbury police arrest 60-year-old man after finding suspicious package at CRA building
Police say package was detonated and did not contain any explosives
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a suspicious package was found at the Canada Revenue Agency building.
Police say they were called to the building on Notre Dame Avenue on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. An employee had found a suspicious package in a mailbox inside the building.
Police reviewed video surveillance and saw a man leaving the package and "acting suspiciously."
A robot was used to remove the package and move it to a safe location. Police say a controlled detonation was done and it appears it did not contain any explosives.
On Saturday, police say they located and arrested the man believed to be responsible. He's been charged with Mischief — Interfering with Lawful Use of Property. He's been released on an undertaking and will appear in court in November.
