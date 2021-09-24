Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Cozy into fall with a warm bowl from The Soup Witch in Sault Ste. Marie

Out of work due to the pandemic, Mana Goodfellow and Katrina Holkko decided to start their own business where soup is the main attraction.

Soup-focused restaurant started as a result of pandemic-related layoffs

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Katrina Holkko (left) and Mana Goodfellow own The Soup Witch in Sault Ste. Marie. (Supplied by Mana Goodfellow)

With fall officially here, it's time to say goodbye to bright summer salads and barbecues — and transition to heartier, warmer fare.

A bowl of beef pho, a Vietnamese-inspired soup. (Submitted by Mana Goodfellow)

That's where a place in Sault Ste. Marie called The Soup Witch comes in.

Listener Heidi Huber sent me a glowing note about the establishment. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached co-owner and executive chef Mana Goodfellow to learn more.

Goodfellow owns The Soup Witch with Katrina Holkko. I started our conversation by asking about the name.

Tap the player to hear our chat.

Up North7:53Northern Nosh: The Soup Witch
Jonathan spoke with Mana Goodfellow, co-owner and executive chef of The Soup Witch in Sault Ste. Marie. He started by asking Mana about the name of the business. 7:53

The Soup Witch is located at 215 Fourth Line E. in Sault Ste Marie.

Outside The Soup Witch. (Supplied by Mana Goodfellow)

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now