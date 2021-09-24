Cozy into fall with a warm bowl from The Soup Witch in Sault Ste. Marie

With fall officially here, it's time to say goodbye to bright summer salads and barbecues — and transition to heartier, warmer fare.

A bowl of beef pho, a Vietnamese-inspired soup. (Submitted by Mana Goodfellow)

That's where a place in Sault Ste. Marie called The Soup Witch comes in.

Listener Heidi Huber sent me a glowing note about the establishment. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached co-owner and executive chef Mana Goodfellow to learn more.

Goodfellow owns The Soup Witch with Katrina Holkko. I started our conversation by asking about the name.

Tap the player to hear our chat.

The Soup Witch is located at 215 Fourth Line E. in Sault Ste Marie.

Outside The Soup Witch. (Supplied by Mana Goodfellow)

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.