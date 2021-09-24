Cozy into fall with a warm bowl from The Soup Witch in Sault Ste. Marie
Soup-focused restaurant started as a result of pandemic-related layoffs
With fall officially here, it's time to say goodbye to bright summer salads and barbecues — and transition to heartier, warmer fare.
That's where a place in Sault Ste. Marie called The Soup Witch comes in.
Listener Heidi Huber sent me a glowing note about the establishment. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached co-owner and executive chef Mana Goodfellow to learn more.
Goodfellow owns The Soup Witch with Katrina Holkko. I started our conversation by asking about the name.
The Soup Witch is located at 215 Fourth Line E. in Sault Ste Marie.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
