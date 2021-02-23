Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is reminding people to be on the lookout for coyotes, as mating season, and the hunt for food, is driving them into urban areas like Sudbury and Timmins.

Ministry spokesperson Derrick Luetchford says the number of coyotes isn't likely increasing, but with more people at home during the pandemic, sightings are on the rise.

"If you leave it food sources — and it can be well-intentioned, well-meaning — you're actually habituating that animal to to become used to that natural food source, as well as maybe becoming a little more comfortable with people, which is what we don't want to have happen," he said.

And that includes being careful about any garbage left outside, which could attract more coyotes.

Derrick Luetchford is with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"And then the big one, as well, is if you have a dog or a pet, keep them indoors or keep them leashed. And you don't want to have your dog chasing after them. They can become injured, if that happens."

While the ministry is fielding more calls this year, Luetchford says there's no reason for the public to be concerned, as coyotes are generally shy and will try to avoid humans.