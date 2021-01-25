Skip to Main Content
School bus routes cancelled in Sudbury because of driver shortage, with many isolating after COVID exposure

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has had to cancelled a number of routes due to a driver shortage connected to COVID-19. Four bus routes were cancelled on Monday, as well as all buses to Marymount Academy in Sudbury.

Public health has declared outbreaks at 3 Sudbury schools, plus one COVID case at Marymount Academy

Several bus routes have had to been cancelled by the Sudbury Student Services Consortium due to COVID-19 outbreaks at local schools (Erik White/CBC )

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting school bus service in the Sudbury area.

On Monday, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium had to cancel four specific routes: Routes L104, L- 106, L-003 and L-364, as well as all buses to Marymount Academy. 

On Friday the consortium cancelled three different bus routes to various schools in the city.

COVID outbreaks have now been decalred at three Sudbury elementary schools: St David, École St-Denis and St Pius XII. There is also one confirmed one case of COVID-19 at Marymount Academy.

Those outbreaks and active cases affect the bus routes used by dozens of students from different schools within the four school boards, says consortium executive director Renee Boucher.

She says the cancellations were mostly because of a shortage of drivers, as they have to self-isolate because of outbreaks.

"Where students are asked to isolate if they have been in contact with a COVID case, our school bus drivers also need to isolate," she says. 

"We didn't have additional drivers to cover the rest of their runs."

Boucher says the bus companies do have spare drivers, however drivers who have any COVID-19 symptoms must stay at home.

"I don't want to say that the school bus operators are at fault. They do have sufficient drivers to do their routes and they also have spare drivers," she says. 

"However, due to the number of COVID cases or of COVID symptoms more and more drivers have to stay home."

Boucher expects to see more cancelled bus routes due to connections to COVID-19 cases the rest of this school year. However she is hopeful they will be kept to a minimum.

Morning North9:20School bus routes in Sudbury are being affected by school closures related to COVID-19 outbreaks
There have been COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four schools in Sudbury. Transportation to those schools is shared within the four school boards and so students from other schools are being affected. We spoke about the impact of the school closures with Renée Boucher of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, which manages school bus service in the area. 9:20

With files from Angela Gemmill

