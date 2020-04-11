A resident of Spruce Hill Lodge in Timmins has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) made the announcement Saturday, saying the investigation is ongoing.

But there is no link to either travel or contact with any other confirmed cases.

The resident is in self-isolation at the lodge.

"We understand that news could be upsetting for all involved, especially the staff, residents, and their family members," Dr Lianne Catton, medical officer of health said.

"But let me assure the public that we are working with Spruce Hill Lodge to ensure all necessary infection prevention and control measures are ongoing to contain the spread of COVID–19."

The health unit is calling the case an outbreak, as per Ministry of Health guidelines, which deem one positive case in a retirement residence an outbreak.

The PHU will be conducting additional testing.

Staff at Spruce Hill Lodge are taking the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the spread of the virus

"We wish all the best to all involved, including the family members who have loved ones living at Spruce Hill Lodge," Catton said.

Earlier in the day, the PHU reported two new COVID-19 cases.

A man in his 60s tested positive after having contact with a confirmed case, and a woman in her 90s, who PHU listed as testing positive due to community exposure.

There are now a total of 39 cases within the Porcupine Health Unit's catchment area.