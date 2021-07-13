COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail declared over
The COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail is over. The North Bay Parry Sound District District Health Unit says the outbreak is over after a total of 43 cases were connected with the facility.
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says the outbreak is over after a total of 43 positive cases were reported in connection with the facility.
Health officials first issued the outbreak on June 22.
The jail had to be closed. As a way to contain the outbreak more than 60 inmates were sent to other institutions, some of them to isolate. Staff who tested positive isolated at home.
During the outbreak, the Ministry of the Solicitor General offered inmates their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or first dose for individuals who had not yet received their vaccine. The health unit offered vaccine doses to staff at the jail.
